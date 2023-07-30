MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $34.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MXL has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of MaxLinear from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.80.

NYSE MXL opened at $24.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.91. MaxLinear has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $43.66.

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $248.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.05 million. MaxLinear had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 26.91%. Equities research analysts predict that MaxLinear will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MXL. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 3,223.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,161,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,303 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,399,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $471,811,000 after buying an additional 858,544 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth $24,371,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 55.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,365,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,705,000 after buying an additional 489,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,674,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,390,000 after buying an additional 421,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

