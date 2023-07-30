Matthews China Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MCH) Shares Purchased by Kelman Lazarov Inc.

Kelman Lazarov Inc. grew its stake in Matthews China Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MCH – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Matthews China Active ETF were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Matthews China Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,267,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Matthews China Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth $572,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matthews China Active ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $452,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matthews China Active ETF by 2,449.6% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 657,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,821,000 after acquiring an additional 631,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Matthews China Active ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,673,000.

Shares of MCH opened at $23.35 on Friday. Matthews China Active ETF has a 12-month low of $17.28 and a 12-month high of $28.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.36.

The Matthews China Active ETF (MCH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to hold stocks of Chinese companies that are fundamentally screened for sustainable growth. The fund also considers ESG factors in the investment process. MCH was launched on Jul 13, 2022 and is managed by Matthews.

