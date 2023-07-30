MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. (OTCMKTS:MSMKF) Short Interest Update

MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. (OTCMKTS:MSMKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 354,900 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the June 30th total of 436,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MSMKF remained flat at $37.25 during trading hours on Friday. MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. has a one year low of $37.25 and a one year high of $37.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.25.
MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MatsukiyoCocokara & Co.
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.