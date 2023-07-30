MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. (OTCMKTS:MSMKF) Short Interest Update

MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. (OTCMKTS:MSMKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 354,900 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the June 30th total of 436,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MSMKF remained flat at $37.25 during trading hours on Friday. MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. has a one year low of $37.25 and a one year high of $37.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.25.

MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. Company Profile

MatsukiyoCocokara & Co operates and manages a chain of drug stores and health insurance prescription pharmacies in Japan. The company is involved in the franchising of its stores. MatsukiyoCocokara & Co was founded in 1932 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

