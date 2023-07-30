Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Holdings Decreased by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 867 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its position in Mastercard by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 4,253 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network boosted its position in Mastercard by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,622 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.4 %

MA opened at $392.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $384.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $373.56. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $405.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $372.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Insider Activity

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,600.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 553,576 shares of company stock worth $211,635,322. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on MA. Raymond James raised their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.00.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

