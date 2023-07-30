Masco (NYSE:MAS) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.50-3.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.37. Masco also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.50-$3.65 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Masco from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Masco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $61.75.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAS traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.25. 2,189,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,980,960. Masco has a 12 month low of $42.33 and a 12 month high of $63.85. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.86.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 403.37% and a net margin of 9.73%. Masco’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Masco will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $549,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,380.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $549,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,380.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 188,040 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $11,239,150.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,305 shares in the company, valued at $11,972,229.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 287,151 shares of company stock valued at $16,606,832. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masco

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Masco by 157.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Masco by 559.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Masco in the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Masco in the first quarter worth $203,000. 91.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Masco

(Get Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.