Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) PT Raised to $490.00 at Barclays

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $430.00 to $490.00 in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MLM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $470.00.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

MLM opened at $448.73 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials has a twelve month low of $298.32 and a twelve month high of $463.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $434.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $385.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.77. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will post 16.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

