Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Stock Position Lifted by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,415 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $8,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total transaction of $988,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,612,787.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total transaction of $13,006,766.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,279.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total value of $988,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,616 shares in the company, valued at $11,612,787.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,582 shares of company stock valued at $16,489,213 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $188.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,689,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,645. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.11 and a 1-year high of $194.16.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 15.20%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 26th. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $168.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $182.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.23.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

