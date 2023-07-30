MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.10-$5.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15.

Shares of NYSE HZO traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.08. 641,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.42. MarineMax has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $44.03. The company has a market cap of $853.90 million, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.31.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. MarineMax had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $721.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MarineMax will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HZO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of MarineMax from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MarineMax in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on MarineMax from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James downgraded shares of MarineMax from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of MarineMax from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in MarineMax by 149.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in MarineMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in MarineMax by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in MarineMax by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in MarineMax by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

