MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14, reports. MarineMax had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $721.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.62 million. MarineMax updated its FY23 guidance to $5.10-$5.50 EPS.

MarineMax Stock Down 4.0 %

HZO traded down $1.63 on Friday, hitting $39.08. 641,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.53 and its 200-day moving average is $31.31. The company has a market cap of $853.90 million, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.47. MarineMax has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $44.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MarineMax in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley cut MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on MarineMax from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James cut MarineMax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on MarineMax from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarineMax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

Institutional Trading of MarineMax

MarineMax Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 149.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 10.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

