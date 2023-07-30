Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Short Interest Down 19.5% in July

Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 747,800 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the June 30th total of 928,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 312,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnachip Semiconductor
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,646,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 448,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after buying an additional 11,620 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $373,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $1,693,000. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 634,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,889,000 after buying an additional 101,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.81% of the company’s stock.
Magnachip Semiconductor Trading Up 0.8 %
Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $57.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 13.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Magnachip Semiconductor will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile
Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Magnachip Semiconductor
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.