M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.55, Briefing.com reports. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis.

M.D.C. Stock Performance

NYSE:MDC traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,104,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,798. The company has a current ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. M.D.C. has a 52 week low of $27.04 and a 52 week high of $51.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.64.

M.D.C. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. This is an increase from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 37.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M.D.C. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

In other news, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 19,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $990,759.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 299,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,980,102.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 19,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $990,759.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 299,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,980,102.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Blackford sold 5,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $283,840.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,332.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,689,930 shares of company stock valued at $73,975,086. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in M.D.C. in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

