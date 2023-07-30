LZG International (LZGI) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Review

LZG International (OTCMKTS:LZGI – Get Free Report) is one of 7,998 publicly-traded companies in the “” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare LZG International to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for LZG International and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LZG International 0 0 1 0 3.00 LZG International Competitors 4403 24006 30168 618 2.46

LZG International presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 362.96%. As a group, “” companies have a potential upside of 844.97%. Given LZG International’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LZG International has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LZG International N/A N/A N/A LZG International Competitors $6.11 billion $461.05 million -38.56

This table compares LZG International and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

LZG International’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than LZG International.

Profitability

This table compares LZG International and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LZG International N/A N/A N/A LZG International Competitors -1,366.03% -279.70% -24.10%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.6% of shares of all “” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.5% of shares of all “” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About LZG International

LZG International, Inc. operates as artificial intelligence (AI) solutions company. The company provides a software that uses artificial intelligence to help companies automate enterprise decision cycles to learn, explain, and intervene for better outcomes across various business interactions. It also offers artificial intelligence and machine learning software to automate peer intelligence and decision dynamics. The company was formerly known as LazyGrocer.Com, Inc. and changed its name to LZG International, Inc. in August 2009. LZG International, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.

