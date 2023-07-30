Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.97

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.97 and traded as high as $2.22. Lument Finance Trust shares last traded at $2.18, with a volume of 30,523 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Lument Finance Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.90.

Get Lument Finance Trust alerts:

Lument Finance Trust Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 11.67, a current ratio of 11.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.86 million, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average of $1.97.

Lument Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

Lument Finance Trust ( NYSE:LFT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $22.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 million. Lument Finance Trust had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lument Finance Trust, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lument Finance Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Lument Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $331,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lument Finance Trust by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,612,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 81,535 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lument Finance Trust by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 38,898 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Lument Finance Trust by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 36,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lument Finance Trust by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,363,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 31,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

About Lument Finance Trust

(Get Free Report)

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lument Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lument Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.