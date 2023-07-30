Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,930 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 73.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE:LOW traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $235.09. 1,767,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,091,198. The firm has a market cap of $137.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.50 and a 52-week high of $237.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.29.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on LOW. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $229.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.96.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

