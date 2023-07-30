Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 131,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 18,421 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $29,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 833.3% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $244.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.38.

In other news, Director Mark Malcolm bought 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,009. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GD stock traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $222.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,597,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,592. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $213.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.55. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.35%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

