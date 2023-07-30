Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 5,404 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,404 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $39,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAA. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.1% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 0.5 %

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $148.74. 469,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,790. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.27. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.68 and a 1 year high of $190.17.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.38%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MAA shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $176.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $192.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.28.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.