Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 309.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 627,556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474,287 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.68% of Allison Transmission worth $28,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,872 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 98,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after buying an additional 18,756 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 31,117 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 7,209 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 506,237 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,059,000 after buying an additional 158,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of ALSN traded up $1.23 on Friday, reaching $58.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,466,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,754. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.81. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.63 and a 12-month high of $60.17.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $783.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.95 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 21.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 13.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $113,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,849.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALSN. Bank of America increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.57.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Further Reading

