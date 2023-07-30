Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 3,961.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 136,586 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $48,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 141,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,419,000 after purchasing an additional 25,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 44,491 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at West Pharmaceutical Services

In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total value of $343,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,829 shares in the company, valued at $627,438.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total value of $343,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,829 shares in the company, valued at $627,438.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.10, for a total transaction of $15,976,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,863,819.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,244 shares of company stock worth $24,454,553. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded up $10.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $365.46. 499,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,806. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.19 and a twelve month high of $389.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The company had revenue of $753.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WST shares. Stephens raised their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $390.00 to $405.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

