Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 76.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 530,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,755,157 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $43,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 187.9% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.45.

Insider Activity

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

GILD stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.86. 5,026,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,677,060. The company has a market cap of $95.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.54. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.27 and a 52-week high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

