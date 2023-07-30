Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 174,600 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 51.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 513,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,600 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Microchip Technology worth $43,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 316,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,718,000 after purchasing an additional 54,859 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 10,034 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Microchip Technology by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in Microchip Technology by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 144,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,169,000 after buying an additional 12,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,875,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $193,450.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,506,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.10. 5,665,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,730,994. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.15. The firm has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $54.77 and a 52 week high of $93.58.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.12% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.383 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 38.15%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCHP. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.39.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

