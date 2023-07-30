Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 17,435 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,435 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $36,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 162,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,475,000 after acquiring an additional 17,480 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 157.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,160,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,608,000 after purchasing an additional 709,638 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Masterton Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Masterton Capital Management LP now owns 46,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HLT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $170.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.40.

Insider Activity

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 1.0 %

In other news, Director Douglas M. Steenland bought 695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.73 per share, with a total value of $99,892.35. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,194 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,863.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $1,769,588.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,270 shares in the company, valued at $745,283.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland purchased 695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.73 per share, with a total value of $99,892.35. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,863.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HLT traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,309,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,875. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.39 and a 1 year high of $155.16. The company has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.32 and a 200 day moving average of $143.25.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.23% and a negative return on equity of 128.71%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.53%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

