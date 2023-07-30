Lok’nStore Group (LON:LOK) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $861.40

Shares of Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 861.40 ($11.05) and traded as low as GBX 790 ($10.13). Lok’nStore Group shares last traded at GBX 802 ($10.28), with a volume of 6,288 shares traded.

Lok’nStore Group Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.45, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a current ratio of 5.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 841.93 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 860.71. The company has a market capitalization of £262.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,486.96 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Lok'nStore Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Lok’nStore Group

In other Lok’nStore Group news, insider Richard Holmes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 899 ($11.53), for a total value of £89,900 ($115,271.19). In related news, insider Andrew Jacobs sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 800 ($10.26), for a total transaction of £10,000,000 ($12,822,156.69). Also, insider Richard Holmes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 899 ($11.53), for a total transaction of £89,900 ($115,271.19). Insiders sold a total of 1,534,469 shares of company stock worth $1,220,938,630 in the last three months. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Lok’nStore Group Company Profile

Lok'nStore Group Plc engages in the development and operation of self-storage centers in the United Kingdom. It offers household storage services for furniture and belongings while moving property, decluttering, home improvements, redecorating, travelling overseas, and other life events. The company also operates business self-storage units and spaces with mini-warehousing, pallet storage, archives and documents, holding stocks, boxes, office spaces, and eBayers and online retailers; and provides insurance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lok'nStore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lok'nStore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.