Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

LOGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Logitech International from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Logitech International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Logitech International from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Logitech International from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Logitech International has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.38.

Logitech International Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $71.48 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.08. Logitech International has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $73.70. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.85.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Logitech International had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 19.74%. The company had revenue of $960.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.15 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Logitech International will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Logitech International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 10.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total value of $52,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,984 shares in the company, valued at $913,854.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 4.1% during the first quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 16,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 285,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,747,000 after buying an additional 46,210 shares during the period. 34.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

