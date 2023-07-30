Linde (NYSE:LIN) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.80-14.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.79. Linde also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $13.80-$14.00 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC increased their price target on Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $393.33.

Linde Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $4.08 on Friday, reaching $388.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,445,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,569. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.84. Linde has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $391.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $370.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $355.32.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Linde will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Linde’s payout ratio is 44.50%.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total value of $5,442,464.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,091,669.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,117 shares of company stock valued at $23,861,511 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Linde

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

