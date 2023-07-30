Linde (NYSE:LIN) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.80-14.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.79. Linde also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $13.80-$14.00 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a buy rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $393.33.

Linde Stock Up 1.1 %

LIN stock traded up $4.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $388.71. 1,445,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,421,569. The company has a market cap of $190.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.78. Linde has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $391.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $355.32.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Linde will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,325.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total transaction of $5,442,464.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,091,669.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,325.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,117 shares of company stock worth $23,861,511. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Linde

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,409,138,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 888.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,741,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,329,889,000 after buying an additional 3,363,112 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,457,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,780,213,000 after buying an additional 1,956,394 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 450.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,141,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $698,566,000 after buying an additional 1,752,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 88,779.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 867,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,949,000 after acquiring an additional 866,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

