Linde (NYSE:LIN) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.48-$3.58 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Linde also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $13.80-$14.00 EPS.

Linde stock traded up $4.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $388.71. 1,445,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,421,569. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. Linde has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $391.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $370.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $355.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Linde will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

LIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC raised their price objective on Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup began coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a buy rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $393.33.

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,881,847.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,117 shares of company stock valued at $23,861,511. Insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LIN. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. KC Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. 80.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

