LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,900 shares, a growth of 95.4% from the June 30th total of 45,500 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 644,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LAVA Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LVTX. Bruce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LAVA Therapeutics by 571.9% during the first quarter. Bruce & Co. Inc. now owns 671,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 571,874 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in LAVA Therapeutics by 20,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 32,084 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in LAVA Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LAVA Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of LAVA Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $530,000.

Get LAVA Therapeutics alerts:

LAVA Therapeutics Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LVTX traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.89. 32,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,168. LAVA Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 5.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LAVA Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LVTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.04). LAVA Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 183.02% and a negative return on equity of 41.22%. The business had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that LAVA Therapeutics will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of LAVA Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

LAVA Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company, through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LAVA Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LAVA Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.