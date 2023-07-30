Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) is Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s 2nd Largest Position

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422,415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 83,614 shares during the quarter. Lantheus makes up 2.1% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.63% of Lantheus worth $34,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LNTH. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth $394,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,559,000 after acquiring an additional 24,703 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth $293,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 1,973.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 34,797 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lantheus by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 99.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on LNTH. SVB Securities raised their target price on Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Lantheus from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.83.

LNTH stock traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,109,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.80. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.46 and a 52 week high of $100.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.33.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $300.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.65 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 58.60% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total transaction of $159,204.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,767 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,027.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total value of $146,895.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 92,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,082,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total value of $159,204.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,767 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,027.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,750 shares of company stock worth $1,942,040 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

