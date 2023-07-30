Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEAW) Short Interest Up 101.7% in July

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEAW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, an increase of 101.7% from the June 30th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Landsea Homes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LSEAW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.28. The company had a trading volume of 5,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,111. Landsea Homes has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.18.

About Landsea Homes

comfort. quality. service. these are the cornerstones upon which landsea builds your new home. our vision reaches beyond borders and beyond homebuilding because we understand that home is more than an address – it’s where you find comfort every day. landsea’s vision for home begins with a sustainable future, a mission pioneered by the company’s rich legacy as one of china’s leading developers and green builders.

