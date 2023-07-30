Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEAW) Short Interest Up 101.7% in July

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEAW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, an increase of 101.7% from the June 30th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Landsea Homes Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LSEAW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.28. The company had a trading volume of 5,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,111. Landsea Homes has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.18.
