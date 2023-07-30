Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the June 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landcadia Holdings IV

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV during the second quarter worth about $7,365,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,932,000. Sandia Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Landcadia Holdings IV by 864.3% during the 4th quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP now owns 499,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 448,059 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Landcadia Holdings IV by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 491,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,921,000 after acquiring an additional 70,937 shares during the period. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Landcadia Holdings IV by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 440,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 80,971 shares during the period. 7.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Landcadia Holdings IV alerts:

Landcadia Holdings IV Stock Down 0.1 %

LCA stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.22. 1,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,064. Landcadia Holdings IV has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $10.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.09.

Landcadia Holdings IV Company Profile

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries. The company was formerly known as JFG Holding I LLC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Landcadia Holdings IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landcadia Holdings IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.