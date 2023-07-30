Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 155.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,928,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $172,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,415 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,368,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $230,302,000 after buying an additional 1,002,040 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth about $84,036,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,657,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,148,000 after acquiring an additional 711,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 182.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 860,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,927,000 after acquiring an additional 555,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $500,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,733,785. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lamb Weston Trading Down 0.1 %

LW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.40.

NYSE:LW opened at $102.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.54. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.91 and a fifty-two week high of $117.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.49.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 84.65%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.18%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Stories

