Lakeside Advisors INC. Sells 7,993 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Lakeside Advisors INC. reduced its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,215 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 7,993 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up about 2.4% of Lakeside Advisors INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Lakeside Advisors INC.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 4.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management raised its holdings in Starbucks by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 590 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB raised its holdings in Starbucks by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Starbucks by 1.2% in the first quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 8,310 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.25. 5,321,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,293,318. The stock has a market cap of $116.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.42. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $81.67 and a 12 month high of $115.48.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 68.83%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.19.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

