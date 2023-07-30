Lakeside Advisors INC. Sells 1,115 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Lakeside Advisors INC. trimmed its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,391 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 7.1% of Lakeside Advisors INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Lakeside Advisors INC.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COST. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390,278 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $2,328,844,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 53,375.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,829,924 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822,762 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,174 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $245,698,000. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.38.

COST stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $563.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,371,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,156. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $447.90 and a one year high of $571.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $528.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $506.63. The company has a market capitalization of $249.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.41 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

