Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.34), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $95.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.40 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 27.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share.

Lakeland Financial Stock Performance

LKFN stock opened at $56.03 on Friday. Lakeland Financial has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $83.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Lakeland Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Lakeland Financial

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LKFN. Raymond James lowered their target price on Lakeland Financial from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lakeland Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lakeland Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

In other news, Director Emily E. Pichon bought 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.80 per share, with a total value of $48,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,176.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lakeland Financial

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 13.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 6.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 22.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 56.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

