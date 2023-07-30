L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.15-$12.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.00 billion-$18.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.87 billion. L3Harris Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $12.15-12.55 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LHX. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $202.00 to $204.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $243.55.

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded up $2.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $192.26. 1,434,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.89. L3Harris Technologies has a 52-week low of $174.55 and a 52-week high of $255.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.45. The company has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.73.

L3Harris Technologies last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.37 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm's revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.57%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 19,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

