L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2023

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHXGet Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.15-$12.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.00 billion-$18.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.87 billion. L3Harris Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $12.15-12.55 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on LHX. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $202.00 to $204.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $243.55.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded up $2.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $192.26. 1,434,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.89. L3Harris Technologies has a 52-week low of $174.55 and a 52-week high of $255.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.45. The company has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.73.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHXGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On L3Harris Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 19,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX)

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.