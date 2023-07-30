Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the June 30th total of 51,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 374,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of KBNT stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.56. 6,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,764. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.58. Kubient has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.11 and a quick ratio of 7.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.69.
Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Kubient had a negative return on equity of 67.58% and a negative net margin of 1,064.79%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.
Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Marketplace, a platform for real-time trading of digital, programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic advertising inventory auction.
