Konnect (KCT) Trading 23.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Konnect (KCT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. In the last seven days, Konnect has traded down 23.5% against the dollar. Konnect has a total market cap of $835.59 million and approximately $76,877.63 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Konnect token can now be bought for approximately $0.0343 or 0.00000118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Konnect Token Profile

Konnect launched on May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here. Konnect’s official website is konnect.finance. Konnect’s official message board is medium.com/@konnect_kct.

Konnect Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

