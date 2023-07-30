Komodo (KMD) Price Down 2.2% Over Last 7 Days

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 29th. Komodo has a market capitalization of $32.62 million and approximately $249,054.67 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000818 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00103287 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00045608 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00031460 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000806 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000182 BTC.
About Komodo
Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”
Buying and Selling Komodo
