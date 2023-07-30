KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lessened its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,361 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $572,224,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in KLA by 22.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after purchasing an additional 385,420 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in KLA by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,492,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $625,340,000 after purchasing an additional 298,731 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in KLA by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 577,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $217,835,000 after purchasing an additional 248,382 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in KLA by 1,529.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 222,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,964,000 after purchasing an additional 209,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total transaction of $6,675,518.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,634,238.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total value of $31,369.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,041,694.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total value of $6,675,518.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,634,238.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,062 shares of company stock valued at $9,242,043 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLA Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded up $28.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $511.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,020,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,129. The company has a market capitalization of $70.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $464.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $416.26. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $250.20 and a 52 week high of $513.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.35.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 144.46% and a net margin of 32.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 19.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 21.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on KLAC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $443.38.

About KLA

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.