Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Short Interest Update

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, HSBC lowered Kingspan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kingspan Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of KGSPY stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $80.22. 776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,769. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.33. Kingspan Group has a 52 week low of $42.30 and a 52 week high of $81.84.

About Kingspan Group

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in Western and Southern Europe, Central and Northern Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through six segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light + Air, Water + Energy, Data + Flooring, and Roofing + Waterproofing.

