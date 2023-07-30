Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Insider Sells $576,007.29 in Stock

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMBGet Free Report) insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $576,007.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $130.42 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.84 and its 200-day moving average is $134.52. The company has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.41.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMBGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 303.40%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,628,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,025,000 after buying an additional 1,643,311 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,095,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,152,000 after buying an additional 715,624 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,465,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,180,000 after buying an additional 108,050 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,270,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,375,000 after buying an additional 145,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,819,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,181,000 after buying an additional 613,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

