KILT Protocol (KILT) Trading 12.1% Lower Over Last Week

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. One KILT Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001245 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, KILT Protocol has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. KILT Protocol has a market cap of $45,193,930,865,936.70 billion and $35,335.99 worth of KILT Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About KILT Protocol

KILT Protocol was first traded on November 24th, 2021. KILT Protocol's total supply is 151,251,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,223,372,036,854,775,807 tokens. KILT Protocol's official website is kilt.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “KILT is a simple protocol for creating, claiming, issuing, presenting and verifying digital credentials. In contrast to peer-to-peer solutions for this, KILT features self-sovereign data as well as revocable credentials using blockchain technology.

The KILT token is required to perform certain actions within the KILT Network. The issuance of the initial tranches of KILT token is done by Botlabs GmbH and then the protocol/network would allow the creation of (block-)rewards and would distribute it following predefined mechanisms.”

Buying and Selling KILT Protocol

