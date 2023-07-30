KeyCorp Raises Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $145.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.71 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.45 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GOOGL. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $142.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $132.58 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $133.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 842,138 shares of company stock valued at $29,433,836. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

