Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Key Tronic Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of KTCC stock opened at $5.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Key Tronic has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $7.53.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $164.55 million during the quarter. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 0.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Key Tronic

Key Tronic Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Key Tronic by 12.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Key Tronic by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 808,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Key Tronic by 2.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 156,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Key Tronic in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Key Tronic by 30.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares during the period. 42.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

Featured Stories

