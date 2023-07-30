Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Key Tronic Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of KTCC stock opened at $5.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Key Tronic has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $7.53.
Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $164.55 million during the quarter. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 0.92%.
Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.
