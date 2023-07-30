Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.78-1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.76-14.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.77 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.78-$1.80 EPS.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $33.92. 14,640,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,346,175. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.57. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.18%.

KDP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CFO Priyadarshi Sudhanshu acquired 1,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.99 per share, for a total transaction of $35,431.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,481.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Priyadarshi Sudhanshu purchased 1,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.99 per share, for a total transaction of $35,431.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,074 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,481.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $453,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,038.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,000 shares of company stock worth $1,112,260. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Keurig Dr Pepper

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 41.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

