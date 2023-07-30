Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSSRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSSRFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a growth of 53.9% from the June 30th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Kesselrun Resources Price Performance

Shares of Kesselrun Resources stock remained flat at $0.02 on Friday. 32,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,381. Kesselrun Resources has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03.

Kesselrun Resources Company Profile

Kesselrun Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in the Bluffpoint gold project that includes 280 mining claims covering an area of approximately 8,857 hectares located in the Kenora mining division of northwestern Ontario.

Further Reading

