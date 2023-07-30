Kelman Lazarov Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. iShares MSCI China ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ASB Consultores LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI China ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ MCHI opened at $49.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $56.30.

iShares MSCI China ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MSCI China ETF

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.4292 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

