Kelman Lazarov Inc. Sells 1,929 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 32,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 25,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter.

FNDF stock opened at $33.54 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $33.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.72. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.86.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

