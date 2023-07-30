Kelman Lazarov Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 498,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $12,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1,270.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

FNDE stock opened at $28.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.75. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $22.97 and a twelve month high of $28.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.46.

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

