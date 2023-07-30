Kelman Lazarov Inc. Acquires 1,079 Shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc. owned about 0.16% of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000.

Get Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.95 and its 200 day moving average is $22.12. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.99 and a one year high of $23.47.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.